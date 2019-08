Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position; Spherix (SPEX) SI Increased By 230.66%

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) had an increase of 230.66% in short interest. SPEX’s SI was 115,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 230.66% from 34,900 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s short sellers to cover SPEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1701. About 7,516 shares traded. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 20,554 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 88,805 shares with $3.03M value, down from 109,359 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 128,974 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.91 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Us reported 262,461 shares. Art Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Chesley Taft Associates Lc stated it has 7,785 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,431 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 5.97 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 31,381 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 220 shares. 162,068 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. 19,069 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 64,887 shares. Charles Schwab owns 477,990 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Co Lc has invested 2.13% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Bluemountain Mgmt Lc accumulated 32 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 7,842 shares to 128,167 valued at $26.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 18,109 shares and now owns 57,974 shares. Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) was raised too.