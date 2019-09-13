Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $24.59 Million as Stock Declined; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 590,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 3.89M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28 million, down from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 525,973 shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 315,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 333,137 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, down from 648,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 396,658 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 101,225 shares to 381,179 shares, valued at $30.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% or 400,095 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 18,169 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 522,902 shares. Marathon Cap Management, Maryland-based fund reported 209,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 23,980 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 29,413 shares. Donald Smith And Co has invested 0.2% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). City has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 14,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.01 million shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd has 2.79% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 45,255 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Fruth Management holds 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 10,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Next Fin has 330 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. The insider Beder Tanya S bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth holds 0.27% or 10,897 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Management Limited owns 154,109 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. E&G Advisors Lp holds 6,800 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 42,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alyeska Limited Partnership owns 307,948 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cooke Bieler LP owns 908,068 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Comm accumulated 0.02% or 4,925 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 141,309 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,500 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Becker Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb reported 24,457 shares stake. Tower Bridge accumulated 18,226 shares or 0% of the stock.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 136,281 shares to 690,318 shares, valued at $28.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 69,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.