Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake; ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (ELKEF) SI Decreased By 46.83%

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 3,384 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 43,559 shares with $6.21M value, down from 46,943 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) had a decrease of 46.83% in short interest. ELKEF’s SI was 470,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.83% from 884,600 shares previously. It closed at $3.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 601,464 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 100,170 shares. California-based Bailard has invested 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 600 shares. Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 2.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 20,710 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Com reported 3,983 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,586 shares. 187,555 were accumulated by Pembroke Management Ltd. 10,336 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gam Ag holds 6,082 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,049 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,686 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.46 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 1.13 million shares to 1.16M valued at $100.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 76,337 shares and now owns 696,267 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.