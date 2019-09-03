Clark Capital Management Group Has Boosted Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $8.85 Million; Axiom International Investors Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 84,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 144,095 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24 million, down from 228,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $182.34. About 292,460 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 105,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 309,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22 million, up from 203,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 632,621 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,148 shares to 10,661 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 34,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $771.25M for 15.94 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,637 shares to 323,054 shares, valued at $61.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 61,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,484 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

