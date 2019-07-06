Clark Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its General Mls (GIS) Position; Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Had 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marriott Vacations had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 7 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. See Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $98.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $149 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $158 New Target: $136 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 91.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 351,262 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 735,572 shares with $38.07M value, up from 384,310 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.31 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376 worth of stock or 7,849 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 51,155 shares to 330,241 valued at $93.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 321,134 shares and now owns 453,906 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Com accumulated 32,680 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.83% or 65,381 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 574,056 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Covington Cap holds 0.05% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital accumulated 14,501 shares. Monetary Management Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 75,487 are held by Cibc Ww Inc. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 199,700 shares. 49,060 are owned by First City Incorporated. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.03% or 5,219 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 231,145 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 442,960 are owned by Qs Investors Lc. 4,000 are owned by Taurus Asset Lc.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (NYSE:VAC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Marriott Vacations Stock Lost 15% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Resorts Are Found In The World’s No. 1 Destinations – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc holds 3,936 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,620 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc holds 0% or 47 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Palisade Asset Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 22,159 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 9 shares. North Star Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Aqr Lc stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 526,405 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 68,433 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 32 shares. 44,578 were reported by Invesco Ltd.