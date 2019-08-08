Clark Capital Management Group Decreased Ingersoll (IR) Position; Lubys (LUB) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 40.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 139,129 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 203,855 shares with $22.01M value, down from 342,984 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 326,777 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51

Lubys Inc (LUB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Lubys Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.90 million shares, down from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lubys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 22,019 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0% or 3,319 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 78,281 shares. Parametric Associate Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.07% or 24,835 shares. Lpl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc owns 88 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 5,275 shares. Wesbanco Bank has 21,304 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 140 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co accumulated 2.32M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.09 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 44,454 shares to 112,545 valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 109,492 shares and now owns 428,282 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 599 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (LUB) has declined 53.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c

