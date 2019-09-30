Clark Capital Management Group Cut Position in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) as Market Valuation Declined; Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Market Value Rose While Mig Capital Lowered Stake

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 167,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 270,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78M, down from 437,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 99,038 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88 million, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 84,163 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI)

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 76.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And owns 9,134 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Commerce Inc reported 10,155 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Matarin Ltd Company stated it has 1.26% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 4,860 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 238,234 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com has 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 33,959 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 10,065 shares in its portfolio. 5,797 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 662,970 shares stake. Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Turtle Creek Asset invested in 0.1% or 22,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 386,402 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 73,702 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Inc invested in 211,505 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 11,803 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 200,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,469 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 8,685 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 214,342 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,053 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.6% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 8,149 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 5,630 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,265 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 41,125 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 23,117 shares to 60,402 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

