Clark Capital Management Group Cut Position in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; Kylin Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $157.67. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 185,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 182,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, down from 367,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 275,490 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

