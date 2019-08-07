Clark Capital Management Group Cut Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $17.27 Million; Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Price Declined While Heronetta Management LP Has Lifted Position by $344,000

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 98.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 92,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 94,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 1.65M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 4.11 million shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.44M for 16.21 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 48,518 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil holds 2.66% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 24,000 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natixis invested in 8,719 shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 1.45% or 10,585 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,156 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 4,298 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel Inc. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Com invested in 2,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. De Burlo Group Inc Inc holds 700 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 0.16% or 12,532 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 4.75% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Haverford Com holds 17,375 shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,774 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 30,539 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 46,570 shares to 143,538 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 172,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

