Clark Capital Management Group Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $50.78 Million; CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) Has 1.89 Sentiment

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 53 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 28 reduced and sold positions in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The hedge funds in our database now have: 67.75 million shares, up from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 98.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 958,019 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 17,065 shares with $920,000 value, down from 975,084 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 525,815 are owned by Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Quantitative Inv Lc holds 80,700 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.27 million shares or 1.27% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd holds 0.21% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chieftain Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 6.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Augustine Asset stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.16% or 4,863 shares. Olstein Management Lp stated it has 177,000 shares. Gotham Asset Llc invested 0.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 9,190 were reported by Mitchell Mngmt. Charles Schwab reported 10.82M shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 504,713 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.49 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $74 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 109,492 shares to 428,282 valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 44,411 shares and now owns 152,767 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Gagnon Securities Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpinvest Partners B.V. has 1.18% invested in the company for 232,713 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.

Analysts await Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Castlight Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $418.63 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.