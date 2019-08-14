Clark Capital Management Group Boosted Unum Group (UNM) Position by $2.18 Million; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stock Price Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.20 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 276,869 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 65,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 982,514 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, up from 916,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 335,310 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Unum’s Junior Subordinated Debt Baa3(hyb); 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 303,300 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 41,971 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,800 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 328,436 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt LP owns 3.05 million shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 13,336 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 336 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 324,698 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. Northern Trust reported 538,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 4.53 million shares. 17,570 were reported by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Art Ltd stated it has 51,453 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment holds 1.39 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horizon owns 8,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 23,662 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 14,465 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Llc has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 15,582 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co holds 0.04% or 17,065 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 50,713 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 20,200 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has invested 0.41% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 3.82 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Comm Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 17,065 shares. Grace White Inc has 582,290 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 12,849 shares to 248,548 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 451,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,390 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).