Clarivest Asset Management Upped Stake in Repligen (RGEN) by $643,195; Citigroup (C) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 88,695 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62M, up from 81,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 836,823 shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 182,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.34 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,599 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0.02% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 985,047 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association owns 136,301 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp stated it has 267,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Hanseatic Mgmt Serv holds 4,206 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 20,041 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 3,656 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 16,016 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,820 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pier Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.4% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 73,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Yorktown Management Rech holds 7,580 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 13,200 shares to 102,841 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 46,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,770 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 29,209 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,069 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 158,363 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bollard Group Inc Limited Com stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rockland stated it has 4,611 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 27,810 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil owns 5.74 million shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 0.44% or 75,428 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 11,470 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.77 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 207,166 are owned by Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt accumulated 154,861 shares or 3.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 3,413 shares to 6,092 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU).