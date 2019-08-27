Clarivest Asset Management Upped Stake in First Long Is (FLIC); Sns Financial Group Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $3.30 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 678,776 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 1271.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 84,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 91,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 4,015 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 207,082 shares to 232,382 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Company holds 7,611 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 4.98M shares. Assets Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pecaut owns 2.98% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 30,000 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 37,501 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.76% or 1.55M shares. Hexavest has 0.71% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 40,183 are held by Roundview Ltd. Conning has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 416,156 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 32,631 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 44,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 37,583 shares. Morgan Stanley has 5,883 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 299,896 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 137,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,105 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Steinberg Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). State Street stated it has 467,799 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 64,041 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 26,997 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82,118 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC).

