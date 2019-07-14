Clarivest Asset Management Upped Its Gray Television (GTN) Position; Kla Tencor (KLAC)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 305 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 183 sold and trimmed holdings in Kla Tencor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 139.61 million shares, up from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kla Tencor Corp in top ten positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 138 Increased: 211 New Position: 94.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 65.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 212,986 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock rose 10.74%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 536,107 shares with $11.45M value, up from 323,121 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 1.38 million shares traded or 38.91% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.87 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

The stock increased 2.38% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.41M shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 9.99% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation for 400,750 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 54,250 shares or 4.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 4.6% invested in the company for 630,192 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 27,189 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% or 334,020 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 34,850 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 74,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors owns 17,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww accumulated 19,241 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0% or 13,591 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 16,604 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 14,179 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 7.13 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Two Sigma Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,278 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 172,208 shares. Skylands Limited has 0.56% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 2.26 million shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 73,188 shares in its portfolio.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 12,470 shares to 112,331 valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 6,364 shares and now owns 94,464 shares. Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was reduced too.