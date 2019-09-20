Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $2.10 Million; Puzo Michael J Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 6.72M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 17,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 222,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20M, down from 240,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 8.98M shares traded or 200.00% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 18,163 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Ghp Investment stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kj Harrison & Incorporated accumulated 0.44% or 9,825 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,452 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Community Ser Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 2.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaller Group Inc Inc has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,622 shares. Charter Company reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qci Asset Mngmt stated it has 199,563 shares. Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peninsula Asset Inc reported 2.06% stake. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6,538 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 109,839 are held by Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 44,344 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 196,992 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp holds 35,826 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Veritable Lp reported 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Blackrock has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 44,598 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,765 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.04 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 183,811 shares. Monetta Finance Service invested in 6,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 69,412 shares to 244,007 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 26.05 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

