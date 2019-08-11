Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $2.85 Million; Marathon Asset Management Llp Stake in Kt Spon Adr (KT) Lowered by $2.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 41,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 606,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.04M, down from 647,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 1.97 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp Spon Adr (KT) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 174,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 4.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.19M, down from 4.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 751,742 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 30,350 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 1,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 289,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arga Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Parametric Lc reported 0.04% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 83,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Pcl has invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Northern Corp invested in 0% or 722,678 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.03% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Paloma Management accumulated 10,378 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 3,103 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 125,695 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). First LP owns 77,440 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 46,713 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $116.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 143,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill Revisited – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “S. Korea’s KT and KT SAT Showcases 5G and Satellite to the World – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.40 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11,559 shares to 17,013 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp (NTAP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NTAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: CLDR,SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetApp Inc (NTAP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp Offers Rising Dividend Income, Six Consecutive Annual Dividend Hikes (NTAP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 3,480 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 606,342 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,276 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 491,885 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Company Ltd holds 0.05% or 128,687 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.09% or 549,340 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sterling Capital Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 57,680 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Kentucky Retirement invested in 10,798 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 29 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.1% or 160,900 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).