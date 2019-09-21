Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake by $1.51 Million as Share Value Declined; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Boosted Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $333,909 as Valuation Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 667,137 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 90,893 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, down from 106,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 368,613 shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 16,181 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 285 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.63% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 10,786 shares. Lazard Asset Llc owns 5,555 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Products Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.36% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 229,764 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Pura Vida Investments has 2.71% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 62,287 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 800 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,406 shares. Barclays Plc owns 291,175 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares to 264,719 shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,972 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43,185 shares to 179,109 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 19,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.85 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

