Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) stake by 22.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 15,012 shares as Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 80,630 shares with $8.51M value, up from 65,618 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp. now has $13.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 191,809 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 6.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 27,154 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 394,253 shares with $28.67M value, down from 421,407 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $106.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 3.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 1.40% above currents $112.43 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Federal Realty Investment Trus (NYSE:FRT) stake by 21,647 shares to 75,450 valued at $9.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stake by 2.79 million shares and now owns 4.86M shares. Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 138 shares or 0% of the stock. Fruth Investment Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 88,617 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 10,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Scout Invests stated it has 676,538 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 386,357 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.16% or 199,591 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 34,283 shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 82,691 shares. Commerce Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 5,506 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 112,804 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 46,884 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants invested 0.37% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation stated it has 1.22M shares. America First Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.02% or 985 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 8,227 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4.25 million shares. Liberty, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,092 shares. M Kraus And, a Vermont-based fund reported 46,277 shares. 45,148 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com stated it has 170,257 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Trust Company has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Financial Bank has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). North American Mngmt Corp invested in 0.12% or 10,255 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 156,866 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 151,664 shares to 151,671 valued at $25.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 702,383 shares and now owns 742,383 shares. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.88 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.