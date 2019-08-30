Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Cra Intl (CRAI) Position By $852,900; Timberland Bancorp Has 1.74 Sentiment

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold their positions in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc analyzed 17,058 shares as Cra Intl Inc (CRAI)'s stock declined 16.79%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 124,385 shares with $6.29 million value, down from 141,443 last quarter. Cra Intl Inc now has $302.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $210.61 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2,055 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 25.45% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500.

