Clarivest Asset Management Raised Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Holding by $619,500 as Market Value Rose; Fortress Investment Group Lowered Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $3.21 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 909,480 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 652,411 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 123 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 19,675 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 205,134 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.88 million shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 73,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 2,400 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 7,850 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Phocas Financial holds 1.78% or 495,690 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc accumulated 19,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 72,352 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 15,175 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 113,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests L P, a Texas-based fund reported 43,523 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 250,393 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Company reported 9,159 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Residential Tr Inc by 10,508 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 155,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,524 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.