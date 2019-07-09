Clarivest Asset Management Raised Methode Electrs (MEI) Position by $1.46 Million; U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Lowered Holding by $912,000 as Shares Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 208% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 102,944 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 32.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.11M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

