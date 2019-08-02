Clarivest Asset Management Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Raised by $6.40 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Lowered by $8.75 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 814,954 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 93.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 59,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 122,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, up from 63,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 172,200 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.11% or 124,971 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 26,929 shares. Whittier Trust Company has 7 shares. Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,649 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 6,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Limited Co reported 0.49% stake. C M Bidwell Associate Limited owns 680 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd reported 1,100 shares. 21,596 are held by Legal & General Group Inc Plc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,675 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 37,141 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 38,514 shares to 546 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.56 million activity. $1.17M worth of stock was sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24 million. On Monday, February 11 Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 32,944 shares. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 396,351 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited owns 43,313 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Glenview Capital Lc invested in 4.24M shares or 4.94% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management holds 225,320 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sio Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 107,428 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.41% or 15,499 shares in its portfolio. Cna invested 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 7,286 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12.82M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 19,124 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Conning Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 1,617 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 172,203 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 794,217 shares to 12.07M shares, valued at $192.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 83,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

