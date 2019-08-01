Clarivest Asset Management Position in Cooper Cos (COO) Trimmed by $12.89 Million; Mastercard (Put) (MA) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $16.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 43,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 83,227 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 126,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $336.95. About 4,965 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (MA) by 70.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 72,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 236,730 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bessemer Group reported 965,108 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc holds 1,558 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,303 shares. Cambridge Fincl Gp holds 29,419 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested in 1,322 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 18,448 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,229 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 0.69% or 31,470 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3,005 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mig Lc owns 202,975 shares for 6.48% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 6,175 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,075 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,111 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 376,270 shares to 391,100 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 682,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.66 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

