Clarivest Asset Management Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Lowered by $1.47 Million; As Regis Minn (RGS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Upped Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (RGS) by 152.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 142,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The hedge fund held 235,554 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 93,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp Minn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 481,017 shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 132,394 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41 million, down from 141,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 1.25M shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $24,919 activity.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regis to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on August 27, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DKS or RGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Service reported 1,382 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.52M shares. Prudential holds 48,296 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited reported 68,830 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 4,216 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 103,833 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability accumulated 28,239 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 32,214 shares. Legal And General Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 303,532 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 3.06M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 12,184 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0% or 126,294 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 56,068 shares to 100,344 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 55,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 84,095 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.32% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 28,337 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 0.04% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Royal London Asset owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 29,363 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt has 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.56% or 317,401 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 1.35 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 4,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 1,395 shares. Lateef Invest Lp owns 2,632 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.08% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,918 shares.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 19.38 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings Miss Hits Option Bulls – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 38,073 shares to 368,226 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).