Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position; DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (FOEAF) Shorts Raised By 0.06%

DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOEAF) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. FOEAF’s SI was 813,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 813,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8138 days are for DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOEAF)’s short sellers to cover FOEAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 55.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 141,837 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 399,347 shares with $15.24M value, up from 257,510 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $8.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 723,898 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Paw holds 0.57% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Principal Gru owns 2.46 million shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 301,630 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public reported 879,147 shares. Lincoln reported 10,825 shares. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 14,943 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,814 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 66,753 shares. Dupont reported 0.02% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 195,310 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) stake by 25,400 shares to 30,700 valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 7,403 shares and now owns 45,420 shares. Ready Cap Corp was reduced too.

Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development services to the gas and oil industry in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. The company has market cap of $8.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Drilling, and Engineering and Fabrication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers drilling services to the offshore gas and oil industry; and engineering, fabrication, ship building, and repair services for various offshore and onshore industries.