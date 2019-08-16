Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $345,114 as Stock Declined; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $25.00 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43575% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 5,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,241 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 1.98 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 1.42M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video)

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 80,931 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Marietta Prtn has 0.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,640 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Haverford holds 0.06% or 44,504 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors holds 37,900 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 5,166 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fiera Corporation holds 26,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company reported 1.97% stake. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 125,289 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech has 214,278 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jacobs Company Ca holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,472 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 13,408 shares to 32,354 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 109,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,103 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aviva Plc reported 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 0.05% or 2.07M shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Highfields Cap LP has 4.23% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 1.20M shares. 138 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.37% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Oakbrook Invs Ltd reported 50,887 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt reported 47,375 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 7.67 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Company invested in 217 shares. Long Pond Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.86 million for 22.05 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8. Meister Keith A. also bought $10.59 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Growth Properties A Far Better Casino Bet Than Wynn Resorts, Due To Macau Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons Las Vegas Sands Holds a Losing Hand – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.