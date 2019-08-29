Clarivest Asset Management Holding in Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Has Lowered by $325,326; As New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Rose, Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX) by 96.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 54,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 56,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.205. About 70,304 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 559,569 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Cont Ops EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RTIX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTI Surgical To Acquire Paradigm Spine For Non-Fusion Implant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RTIX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® to Present at the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical® Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 71,760 shares to 298,838 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,500 shares, and has risen its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Krensavage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6.45% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 3.97M shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 61,948 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Pillar Pacific Lc reported 21,560 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,497 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.01% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). The New York-based Spark Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% or 8,023 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 103,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 38,500 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Pnc Serv Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 64,173 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “New York Times: Why Did The Stock Almost Triple In 3 Years? – Forbes” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New York Times Co (NYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 90,695 shares to 125,695 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Publishing Co.