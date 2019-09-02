Clarivest Asset Management Holding In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Raised; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $316,928

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2851.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 201,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 208,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 7,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares to 161,990 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Llc accumulated 110,343 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited has 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Investment Company has invested 2.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.66 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1St Source National Bank owns 17,863 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated has 3,053 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mairs And stated it has 12,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 1,976 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 2.59% or 58,566 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,065 shares. 91,415 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Indiana Trust And Invest Mngmt invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 292,100 shares. Thompson Investment Management Inc reported 61,651 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank holds 257,598 shares. 136,301 were accumulated by Nomura. First Business Fincl Incorporated stated it has 7,970 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hyman Charles D reported 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank accumulated 1.58% or 1.28 million shares. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management LP has invested 14.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Df Dent Comm Inc has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 146,488 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 356,383 shares. 67,419 were accumulated by Exchange Management. Waters Parkerson Communications stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company Limited has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).