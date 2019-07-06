Clarivest Asset Management Holding in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Boosted by $2.81 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Upped Stake by $6.40 Million as Share Price Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 133,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 362,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.45M, up from 228,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 125.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 156,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 124,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 453,124 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, ALSO EXPECT DEMAND IN OTHER MARKETS TO IMPROVE, INCLUDING EUROPE, AFRICA, ARGENTINA AND MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – 35 MWP COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL SOLAR PORTFOLIO IN KARNATAKA REACHED COMMERCIAL OPERATION IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Ops & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Conference in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Sees 2Q Rev $690M-$730M; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,149 shares to 182,548 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,125 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Gets More Pay From Banks After Stress Tests – GuruFocus.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

