Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Holding by $6.94 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Focused Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $471,848 as Stock Price Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 418.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 346,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 429,787 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.01M, up from 82,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 567,205 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,569 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 15,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $178.5. About 8.69 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold TMHC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 132,900 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 92,239 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,684 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.01% or 496,745 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 16,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 192,621 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 66,323 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 21,262 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 30,122 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 88,000 were accumulated by Fj Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 543,600 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 10,045 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 368,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,401 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 85,188 shares to 987,294 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).