Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position; Phocas Financial Holds Position in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 918.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 683,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 758,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 74,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 10.02% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 4.76 million shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATES ON DRC MINING CODE DISCUSSIONS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS MINING INDUSTRY READY FOR ENGAGEMENT W/ DRC GOVT; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 08/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-AngloGold says owed $150 mln in taxes by Tanzania and DRC; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gold Production Falls Slightly; Backs Guidance; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.78M shares traded or 39.69% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 13,105 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 286,814 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 635,510 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Mercantile has invested 0.1% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 14,636 were reported by Natixis Advisors L P. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Carmignac Gestion reported 201,456 shares. Shelton, California-based fund reported 262 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 40,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birch Run Capital Advsr LP holds 1.75% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 135,000 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.14% or 140,000 shares.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy: A Company in Denial and a Board Asleep at the Wheel – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy President & CEO Bart Brookman Mails Letter to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were sold by Lauck Lance. Shares for $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.