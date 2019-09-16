Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) as Valuation Rose; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Decreased Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 25,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 373,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72M, down from 399,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 1.37 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721.38 million, down from 36,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 44,310 shares to 265,410 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 132,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 7,653 shares. Legg Mason has invested 4.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Menta Capital Lc, a California-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Charter Trust Communications accumulated 25,069 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vanguard Gp holds 32.00 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 178,753 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 35,888 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Moreover, Scout Invs Inc has 0.72% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Loomis Sayles And LP holds 370 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 131,561 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,147 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 10 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 581 shares to 40,854 shares, valued at $678.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong.

