Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Progress Software (PRGS) Position; Scharf Investments Cut By $24.21 Million Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Progress Software Corp (PRGS) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 12,853 shares as Progress Software Corp (PRGS)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 219,341 shares with $9.73 million value, down from 232,194 last quarter. Progress Software Corp now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 24,865 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 14.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 142,384 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 825,687 shares with $140.95 million value, down from 968,071 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 100,279 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 4.01% above currents $191.91 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AON in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, June 24. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.32 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

More recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Ii LP holds 5.68% or 612,526 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 509,771 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Huntington Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0% or 10,626 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 22,351 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 5,872 shares. 157,136 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 130 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 9,938 shares. Schroder Investment Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 25,354 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,422 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 4,907 shares.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38M for 16.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 315,067 shares to 322,423 valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 121,258 shares and now owns 992,421 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.