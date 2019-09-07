Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Amedisys (AMED) Position as Share Value Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 5,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 95,361 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 100,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 310,292 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkside Bank Tru reported 529 shares. 78,987 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Northern Corp owns 4.95M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Guardian Advisors LP has 624 shares. & Mgmt has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Intll Investors has 0.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3.62M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. 1,962 are held by Homrich Berg. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitchell Mngmt has 6,077 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,928 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 336,813 shares to 897,445 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.02M for 37.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,802 are held by Comerica State Bank. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.05% or 217,429 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.1% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,531 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.64% or 83,355 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,464 shares. 3,588 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Citigroup Inc holds 28,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Ltd Liability accumulated 13,794 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company reported 33,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

