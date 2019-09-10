Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $20.93 Million; BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BancorpSouth has $33 highest and $30.5000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 9.67% above currents $28.95 stock price. BancorpSouth had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stephens. See BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) latest ratings:

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2851.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 201,293 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 208,351 shares with $21.68M value, up from 7,058 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $293.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 333,313 shares traded. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank 1Q EPS 54c; 23/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/05/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Short-Interest Ratio Rises 120% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the BancorpSouth Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.67%, EST. 3.62%; 24/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Short-Interest Ratio Rises 117% to 8 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ BancorpSouth Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXS)

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold BancorpSouth Bank shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 9,630 shares or 50.00% less from 19,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 130 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 0.11% in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

More notable recent BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BancorpSouth and Summit Contribute $200,000 to Step Up For Students – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BancorpSouth Completes Mergers with Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Van Alstyne Financial Corporation – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BancorpSouth Receives Regulatory Approval of its Mergers with Panama City, Florida-based Summit Financial Enterprises, Inc. and Van Alstyne, Texas-based Van Alstyne Financial Corporation – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BancorpSouth gets regulatory approvals for Summit, Van Alstyne deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BancorpSouth Makes Contribution to Canopy Children’s Solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

