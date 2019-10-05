Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $25.93 Million as Shares Declined; Farmers Trust Co Boosted Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $808,926 as Shares Rose

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 40,889 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, up from 36,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2166628.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 151,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 151,671 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99M, up from 7 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 932,225 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Unveils New Software Platform To Simplify, Strengthen And Scale Industrial Cybersecurity – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,881 shares to 24,775 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 59,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,490 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southport Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Mgmt invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cutter & Com Brokerage accumulated 2,690 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited owns 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,626 shares. Intact Invest Management Inc has 21,300 shares. Smith Salley & invested 1.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability owns 151,510 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 58,761 are held by Victory Capital Mngmt. 5,014 were accumulated by Brave Asset Management. Fragasso Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 2,532 shares. 54.10 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. 3,999 were accumulated by Carroll.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kessler Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 3.61% or 20,074 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated reported 681,315 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,984 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 124,752 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,300 were accumulated by Botty Invsts Ltd Co. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd accumulated 79,400 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.05% stake. Driehaus Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,229 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Comml Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 33,969 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Montecito Natl Bank holds 3,149 shares. Beacon Grp has 3,227 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Vanguard Gp has 12.17 million shares. British Columbia Management reported 72,888 shares.