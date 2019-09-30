Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position by $1.72 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Maintains Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 859,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30 million, up from 758,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 4.60 million shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS IN FULL SUPPORT OF RANDGOLD RE; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Mr. Venkatakrishnan Has Accepted Offer to Become CEO of Vedanta Re; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: MEETING TO CLARIFY SOME ASPECTS OF NEW MINING CODE; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 9.14M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.94 million, up from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 104,171 shares to 282,063 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28,748 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $69.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.