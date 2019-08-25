Clarivest Asset Management Has Increased Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Stake by $15.07 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 193.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 75,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The institutional investor held 114,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 39,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 469,727 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 53,200 shares to 76,600 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,585 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointments of a Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer and a Chief Marketing Officer – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Swiss Bank reported 95,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 19,700 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 699,728 shares. Consonance Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.26 million shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 603,920 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,876 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Metropolitan Life reported 16,724 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding Limited accumulated 0.13% or 44,787 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 65,199 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 88,035 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mgmt Of San Francisco holds 4.98% or 665,746 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 393,722 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hbk Investments Lp owns 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 44,915 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Gp Limited owns 25,100 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.49% stake. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.31% or 246,781 shares. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Street Corp holds 1.91M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 11,188 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 37,772 shares to 176,272 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).