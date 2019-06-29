Clarivest Asset Management Has Increased Its Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88M, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.10% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 193.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 75,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 39,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 529,125 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,741 shares to 135,924 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 313,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 48,200 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 0% or 335 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Consonance Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4.26M shares. 42,500 were reported by Strs Ohio. North Star Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 3.99M shares. 431,041 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc. Voya Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,406 shares. Bank Of America De has 620,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 10,600 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 25,672 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 626,287 shares stake. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Citadel Advisors holds 125,404 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $751,326 activity. $159,810 worth of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were sold by Birznieks Gunther. Another trade for 1,130 shares valued at $30,042 was made by Reverberi Gian Piero on Wednesday, January 2. Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos had sold 15,236 shares worth $401,663 on Wednesday, January 2.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 32,204 shares to 182,417 shares, valued at $3.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,865 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.