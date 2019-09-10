Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Its Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stake; Sq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 54.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 3.83 million shares with $178.59M value, down from 8.38 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 1.54 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) stake by 99.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 14,910 shares as Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 147 shares with $5,000 value, down from 15,057 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies I now has $317.85 million valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 13,138 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 9.65% above currents $52.44 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAM in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.65 million for 21.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity. Shares for $49,490 were bought by Winter Michael R.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 128,686 shares to 141,911 valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) stake by 52,000 shares and now owns 77,000 shares. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) was raised too.

