Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Stake By $14.61 Million; Onemain Holdings (OMF) Shorts Increased By 0.79%

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 46.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc analyzed 155,398 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)'s stock declined 3.33%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 180,524 shares with $17.03 million value, down from 335,922 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 2.72M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) had an increase of 0.79% in short interest. OMF's SI was 1.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.79% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 443,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)'s short sellers to cover OMF's short positions. The SI to Onemain Holdings Inc's float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 541,454 shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,297 were reported by Headinvest Limited Liability Co. Davenport & Limited Company has 85,455 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru reported 9,822 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 150,763 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. 13,219 are held by Btc Mngmt. Sequoia Financial Ltd owns 54,356 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Element Cap holds 104,695 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,758 shares. Park National Oh has 2,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Inc reported 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 5,590 were accumulated by Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 272,730 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated reported 9,800 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 141,837 shares to 399,347 valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) stake by 30,941 shares and now owns 150,202 shares. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) was raised too.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CELG in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Among 3 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.