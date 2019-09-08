Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group The (GS)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The (GS) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 46,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 250,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.01 million, up from 203,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 24/05/2018 – PE Hub: Dyal, Goldman, Landmark team up for stake in Clearlake Capital; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 27/04/2018 – Alyson Shontell: BI scoop: Goldman Sachs has mumps! A spokesperson declined to comment; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 08/03/2018 – NORDEA NDA.ST : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 101.7 FROM SEK 100; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla may need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CERES GLOBAL AG ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF GLEN GOLDMAN TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 82.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 59,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 131,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 72,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 25.26 million shares traded or 392.84% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 21/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. Another trade for 5,400 shares valued at $48,383 was made by Reasons Bryan M. on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 1,159 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Tudor Et Al reported 0.14% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Gotham Asset Ltd Com owns 131,710 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 112,893 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Hussman Strategic reported 165,000 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 918,964 shares stake. Sei Investments accumulated 41,296 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 134,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,871 are held by Raymond James Associates. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). J Goldman & Ltd Partnership owns 13,509 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 106,600 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,759 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4.77M shares to 38,301 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,900 shares, and cut its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).