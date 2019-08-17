Clarivest Asset Management Has Boosted Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Position by $439,242; Market Value Declined; Jcsd Capital Trimmed Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) as Shares Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 294,203 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 211.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 11,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 17,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 5,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.00M market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 56,541 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 12/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: Chief Accounting Officer Mac McConnell to Retire, Effective March 31; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 74,466 shares to 389,160 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 6,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,155 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 72,540 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 68,535 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 198 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 6,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Lc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 5,486 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 4,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 21,087 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Northern Tru Corp owns 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 201,861 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 58,702 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 6,193 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 6,362 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 11,511 shares. Prelude Management Lc reported 335 shares.

More notable recent DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of Emerson (EMR) Right Now – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rexnord (RXN) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Idex (IEX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Grandpoint Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” on February 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked 3rd Best Performing Regional Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – PPBI – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results (Unaudited) and a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 Per Share – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bank: An Unknown Bank With High Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2016.