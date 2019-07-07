Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) by $12.89 Million; Synnex Corp. (SNX) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $461,605

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 402,193 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 43,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,227 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 126,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $332.73. About 278,597 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,435 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. Oak Assoc Oh reported 10,507 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma has 1.6% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 18,108 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 1,144 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,200 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 0.41% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Captrust Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 532 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 210,124 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Optimum Inv stated it has 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs owns 25,927 shares. Qs Limited accumulated 6,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s April Update: Why You Should Consider Canadian Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. by 584,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,850 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $276,377 activity. Witt Marshall sold $57,846 worth of stock.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 141,837 shares to 399,347 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 71,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Uber’s chief operating officer and chief marketing officer are stepping down – CNBC” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “President of Zayo Networks and COO Jack Waters to Present at Wells Fargo Telecom Fast & Furious to 5G Conference – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 26.32 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.