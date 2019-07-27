Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined; Parsley Energy (PE) Position Raised by 1492 Capital Management Llc

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 129,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 861,094 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares to 30,946 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,003 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 237,633 shares to 240,143 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 19,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.