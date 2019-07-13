Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Cra Intl (CRAI) Holding by $852,900 as Market Valuation Rose; Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $3.60 Million as Stock Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (CRAI) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 17,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,385 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 141,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cra Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 60,010 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 940,170 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,428 shares to 70,112 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Mngmt Lc has 77,407 shares. 19,036 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership. Alphaone Inv Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% or 38,419 shares. Spark Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,000 shares. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 6,290 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 36,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 7,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 6,698 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). 5,008 are held by Amer Grp. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt owns 47,414 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 2,290 shares.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.71M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.92 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares to 45,181 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 259,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 26,982 shares. Sterling Cap Management holds 1.13 million shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tanaka Cap Management Inc owns 15,926 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 5,282 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4,031 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 12,465 shares. Bb&T invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc reported 224,288 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 14,687 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 529 shares. 4.03 million were accumulated by State Street. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 16,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 25,965 shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).