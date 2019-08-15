Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Holding by $738,131 as Valuation Declined; Fil LTD Continues to Hold Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 38,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 355 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 39,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 41,199 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 06/03/2018 Reach4entertainment Agrees Waiver of Breached Debt Covenant; 26/04/2018 – REG-Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s: Cairn Clo Iv B.V. Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Loan Covenant Quality lndicator ends 2017 with weakest ever yearly score; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Doubles Consent Fee to Amend Covenant From Capital Bonds; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s: Q1 2018 Covenant Score For Asia High-yield Bonds Improves From Q4 2017; 01/05/2018 – MERCER GROUP HAS INFORMED BANKER IT MAY BREACH COVENANT

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 6,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 36,013 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 29,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $223.69. About 406,088 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 15,071 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 31,938 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 27,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 28,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 16,055 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Horrell Capital has invested 0.3% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Ajo LP holds 0.01% or 142,563 shares in its portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 10,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 15,509 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 15,200 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.15% or 100,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 100,527 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 148,633 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 643,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $6.09M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3,428 shares to 70,112 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Carderock Capital holds 19,708 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Pcl stated it has 146,883 shares. Maple Cap Management owns 2,754 shares. The Texas-based Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.22% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 118,789 were reported by Comerica Bankshares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Freshford Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 284,822 shares. 367,009 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Kanawha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,257 shares. Somerset accumulated 10,692 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,242 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 1,856 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). North Amer Corporation has 5,764 shares.

