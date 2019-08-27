Clarivest Asset Management Cut Stake in Entegris (ENTG) as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Resources (D) Shareholder Kingfisher Capital Has Raised Holding

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 52,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 49,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 102,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 414,960 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 82,166 shares to 211,965 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 141,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.82M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 97,643 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 508,708 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 61,490 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 405,782 shares. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,987 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 71,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.43% or 163,432 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 101,893 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 2.82M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 90,300 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 250,225 shares. Snyder Capital Lp holds 3.19 million shares. Fiera Corp owns 0.2% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1.47 million shares. Fmr Lc has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 6.33 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 11,086 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,840 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 150,500 shares. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 270,656 shares stake. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,700 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 0.72% or 141,174 shares. 35,146 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen. 9,598 were reported by Cullinan Associate Inc. Paloma Prtnrs Com has 9,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 21,556 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Windward Com Ca owns 31,098 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management reported 1.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.