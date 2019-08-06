Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Huntsman (HUN) Stake as Shares Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position in Visa (V) by $4.01 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 4,297 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.47. About 2.69M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 313,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 38 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 313,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 409,341 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 210,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 176,253 shares. E&G Lp has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Coast Lc reported 7,238 shares. Oakwood Lc Ca owns 3.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,678 shares. Coatue Limited Co has invested 4.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas White Limited holds 13,747 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 0.05% or 8,536 shares. New England Research And stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 144,906 shares stake. Edgewood Ltd Liability stated it has 7.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Lc has invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 755 shares. Meridian Management Company, a Arkansas-based fund reported 18,457 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 581 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 29.98 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 212,986 shares to 536,107 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 382,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 0% or 7,374 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 2.56M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company reported 10,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Adage Cap Partners Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 107,543 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 297,462 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 376 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Miles Cap reported 30,173 shares stake. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Walleye Trading Lc owns 39,009 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,672 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 10,005 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Ltd Com.