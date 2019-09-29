Clarivest Asset Management Cut By $980,100 Its Alamo Group (ALG) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.67’s average target is 24.51% above currents $57.56 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BNS in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Bank of America. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Upgrade

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.05M shares traded or 259.98% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $70.32 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

